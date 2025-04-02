‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ – Release date, plot, and what to expect
Sony Pictures has officially confirmed the release date of the eagerly awaited third installment of the animated Spider-Verse franchise. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 4, 2027, guaranteeing an amazing end to Miles Morales's journey.
Spider-Man Spider-Verse’s next chapter: Beyond the Spider-Verse
The sequel picks up where Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) left off. At at CinemaCon 2025 producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson teased that Miles Morales would be hunted by all Spider-Persons in the multiverse in the upcoming film. They also revealed that Gwen Stacy, and possibly other friends, might or might not have enough resources to help Miles protect his family. A clip at the event showed Miles and Gwen on a motorcycle, while the film's main villain, The Spot, boasted a new transformation ability.
The journey so far: Into and Across the Spider-Verse
The saga called the Spider-Verse began with the launch of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), a revolutionary animated movie that brought Miles Morales and the idea of various Spider-People existing across different dimensions. The film received tremendous acclaim from fans and critics alike, taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), further expanded this universe with the introduction of several dimensions and new Spider personas. The movie concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, and the fans were looking forward to the sequel.
‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ voice cast
The film will see the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy. Other voice talents include Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099), Jake Johnson as Peter B Parker, and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, bringing depth to the multiverse’s diverse characters.
Production delays and challenges
Originally set to launch in 2024, Beyond the Spider-Verse was pushed back because of Hollywood strikes and the demanding animation procedures. Sources stated that the elaborate animation needed in the movie played a major role in the delay. Even with the delay, filmmakers assure fans that the wait will be worth it since they aim to provide a visually stunning and emotionally charged culmination.
With the newly revealed release date of 2027, Spider-Verse fans can anticipate a culmination to the multiversal journey of Miles Morales.