‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ – Release date, plot, and what to expect

The saga called the Spider-Verse began with the launch of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), a revolutionary animated movie that brought Miles Morales and the idea of various Spider-People existing across different dimensions. The film received tremendous acclaim from fans and critics alike, taking home the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), further expanded this universe with the introduction of several dimensions and new Spider personas. The movie concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, and the fans were looking forward to the sequel.