Spider-Man is now called Spider-Man: Brand New Day; check out the cast and release date

Sony Pictures officially revealed the title of Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The announcement was made at CinemaCon, where director Destin Daniel Cretton broke the news and announced the film’s theatrical release date as July 31, 2026.

Why was the title of Spider-Man 4 changed?

The title change indicates that Peter Parker starts anew, the dramatic end of Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded. In it, Peter had given up his identity, so everyone forgot about him. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will cover how he works around this changed world, creating a new life without his old friends.

Though plot points are still under wraps, Tom promised fans in a video address that he is "well past the hump of giving away spoilers". He called the film "a fresh start". Destin contributed that the group is "nerding out daily" over everything from the suit to the action sequences, seeking to "create an emotional story and a ride we haven't seen before".

Cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The movie is set to include reprising cast members Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Further to the buzz, Sadie Sink has been added to the cast, with speculations indicating she could play Jean Grey, potentially connecting the Spider-Man universe with the X-Men.

Industry insiders report a production budget of $200 million, matching its predecessor. The film will reportedly see Peter Parker in college, introducing new characters and relationships. It is also rumoured that MJ's role will be reduced, suggesting a new love interest for Peter.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sony and Marvel are set to provide a fresh chapter in the life of Parker with a promise of a combination of emotional resonance and action thrills for global fans.