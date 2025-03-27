Marvel confirms cast for Avengers: Doomsday; Letitia Wright to play Black Panther?

Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Letitia Wright and Sebastian Stan: the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday

After the devastating death of Chadwick Boseman Wright, Shuri became the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is now returning to helm Wakanda in this film. Yet another speculation over Black Panther has been created due to leaked concept art.

The leaked artwork featured a royal character in Wakanda in front of a giant Black Panther statue, creating rumors of a T'Challa alternative. But closer observation recognised the figure as T'Chanda, possibly the role Denzel Washington is said to be portraying in an upcoming Black Panther movie.

Along with Letitia, the movie features a stellar cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan and the Fantastic Four quartet Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss–Bachrach. Robert Downey Jr, is particularly notable for reprising his role in a twist of fate as the legendary villain Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers who have directed Avengers: Endgame earlier will be at the helm of the two–part Avengers series with Avengers: Doomsday coming out on May 1, 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars next in 2027. With such a diverse and extensive cast, Avengers: Doomsday is sure to be a giant installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.