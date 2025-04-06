Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra are in talks to star in Race 4, producer confirms

Directed by the duo Abbas-Mastan, the original Race was released in 2008 and featured Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, and Sameera Reddy in key roles. It was followed by a sequel, Race 2, starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Jacqueline Fernandez, as well as a spiritual successor, Race 3, led by Salman Khan.

The initial two films featuring Saif Ali Khan, released in 2008 and 2013, were box office hits, while Race 3 received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, the franchise, was loved by fans for its stliysed action, ensemble cast and unpredictable plot twists.

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the Telugu action-fantasy film Devara: Part 1, is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the film also features Ujjawal Gauraha, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.

In the meantime, Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming his upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.