Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra are in talks to star in Race 4, producer confirms

Race 4 was confirmed by the producers in 2024 and reports also claimed that Saif Ali Khan will return as the main lead. On Saturday, producer Ramesh Taurani from Tips Films released a statement confirming that, at this stage, only Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are being considered for the film.
“We would like to clarify that we are currently in discussions only with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for the next installment of the Race franchise (Race 4), which is currently in its scripting phase. No other male or female actors have been approached at this stage. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to avoid engaging with false news and to wait for an official confirmation from our PR team,” the statement said.
Directed by the duo Abbas-Mastan, the original Race was released in 2008 and featured Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, and Sameera Reddy in key roles. It was followed by a sequel, Race 2, starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Jacqueline Fernandez, as well as a spiritual successor, Race 3, led by Salman Khan.
The initial two films featuring Saif Ali Khan, released in 2008 and 2013, were box office hits, while Race 3 received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, the franchise, was loved by fans for its stliysed action, ensemble cast and unpredictable plot twists.
Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the Telugu action-fantasy film Devara: Part 1, is getting ready for the release of his upcoming movie Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and is set to premiere on Netflix this year.
Produced by Siddharth Anand under the banner Marflix Productions, the film also features Ujjawal Gauraha, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.
In the meantime, Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming his upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.