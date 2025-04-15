The Barbie-Box trend: One more addition to our latest obsession with digitising ourselves

And the artist? Artificial intelligence. Tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and image generators aren’t just helping us write or design, but are remixing how we see and sell ourselves.

As timelines fill with AI-crafted mini-mes, it raises a new-age question: Is AI the newest language of identity?

How does it Work?

The Barbie Box trend, like many others, is quite easy to be a part of— featuring uploading your image on an AI tool like ChatGPT along with prompts about your persona, likes-dislikes and so on. This step becomes extremely important as your prompts decide how your miniature looks, what coloured box it should be in and the signature items to be packaged with your mini-me.

The trend quickly took off, partly because of ChatGPT’s halt with generating Ghibli images and partly by the accuracy with which it packages everyone. Practically every other person including a few production houses have hopped onto the trend with their movie characters, whereas some people have even put their mini-me’s in their resume. But while the trend combines elements of fashion, fantasy and internet humour, it also reflects the harrowing shift within us—- one where our identities are becoming less about who we are and more about how we package ourselves.