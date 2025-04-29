One Piece Chapter 1148: Major plot twists, character face-offs and India release details

Excitement is in the air for manga enthusiasts as One Piece Chapter 1148 is just around the corner, promising yet another thrilling episode in Eiichiro Oda’s iconic series. Following some intense developments in the Sun World and the Underworld, fans can’t wait to see what twists and turns await them next.
As the story unfolds, One Piece Chapter 1148 is set to kick off by revealing which Holy Knights Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban are gearing up to face. Robin is likely to take on Gunko, who previously captured some members of the Straw Hat crew, while Gaban might find himself up against Saint Shepherd Sommers. But don’t get too comfortable, because this chapter is poised to shift gears quickly from the Sun World to the Underworld, where the darker secrets surrounding King Harald’s death are still coming to light.
In a pivotal moment, Saint Rimoshifu Killingham is expected to have a conversation with Ange, revealing King Harald’s hidden agreement with the World Government. These shocking details will probably make their way to others in Elbaph through a Transponder Snail, sparking intense reactions, especially from Loki and the Giant Warrior Pirates. By the chapter's end, Loki might just confirm the allegations and kick off a personal flashback that delves into the truth about Harald’s demise.
For fans in India, One Piece Chapter 1148 is set to drop on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST. You can catch it for free on MANGA Plus or through the Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media. These platforms offer timely updates and accurate translations while also supporting the original creators.