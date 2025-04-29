One Piece Chapter 1148: Major plot twists, character face-offs and India release details

As the story unfolds, One Piece Chapter 1148 is set to kick off by revealing which Holy Knights Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban are gearing up to face. Robin is likely to take on Gunko, who previously captured some members of the Straw Hat crew, while Gaban might find himself up against Saint Shepherd Sommers. But don’t get too comfortable, because this chapter is poised to shift gears quickly from the Sun World to the Underworld, where the darker secrets surrounding King Harald’s death are still coming to light.