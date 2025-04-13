‘One Piece’ Episode 1125: Air time, streaming platforms and what to expect from the next big battle

The beloved anime One Piece is charging ahead with Egghead Island Part 2, and viewers are in for a dynamite sequel with Episode 1125, titled A Clash of Two Men’s Determination! Kizaru and Sentomaru. The episode will air in Japan on Sunday, April 13 and will be available worldwide shortly thereafter on Crunchyroll and Netflix, subject to your time zone.
One Piece episode 1125 will be broadcast at 3:15 pm IST / 10:15 am EDT / 7:15 am PDT / 4:15 pm CEST on Sunday. With One Piece resuming its weekly broadcasting schedule after six months off air, the new episode represents the second new release since episodes 1123 and 1124 resumed the epic battle on Egghead Island.
One Piece Episode 1125 will centre on the conflict of two World Government leaders—Admiral Kizaru and Sentomaru, once allies and now opponents. Such internal conflict portends deeper divides in the Government, particularly considering Sentomaru’s decision of allegiance to Vegapunk as opposed to obedience. Luffy will also not be left behind as he engages in defending villagers on the island from Kizaru’s devastation.
New preview photos have shown some glimpses of Kizaru employing his light-based abilities, Sentomaru warming up for a fight, Luffy on the battlefield, and Vegapunk’s worried look—all pointing towards a climactic clash. With preview titles of next episodes also promised, fans have a lot more to look forward to, especially as Luffy vs. Kizaru draws nearer. Don’t miss One Piece Episode 1125—it’s a must-watch chapter in the Egghead Island arc.