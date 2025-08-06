New Harry Potter audiobook series taps Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen and Riz Ahmed

A new journey for Harry Potter series is on the way as Audible and Pottermore Publishing team up for an immersive series with full-cast of audio format. This new upcoming Harry Potter audiobook will feature a lineup of acclaimed Hollywood actors- Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, and Riz Ahmed as Professor Severus Snape. Michelle Gomez will be joining them in the role of Professor McGonagall, series narrator voice will be lent by Cush Jumbo.
The trio of young wizards Harry, Ron, and Hermione will be portrayed by Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton. As the story progresses, they will be voiced further by Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis in the final installments. This audiobook will be more than just a narration as it will include cinematic original score and real world sound effects. The audio will be recorded at the state of the art studios for an more immersive experience. This will enhance the quality for longtime fans and new listeners.
By far 200 actors are involved and more are yet to join as anticipation builds up for this series. The Chief Content Officer at Audible, Rachel Ghiazza has said in excitement for the audio series, “Magic is coming alive as these brilliant actors lift iconic characters off the page and into our ears.” Chairman of Pottermore Publishing, Neil Blair has also added, "We’re thrilled to reimagine the Harry Potter stories through this groundbreaking audio experience... Rowling’s world is perfect for this next evolution in storytelling.”
This Harry Potter journey will begin from November 4 with the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The release will most likely coincide with the upcoming HBO television adaptation. This just proves the growing fandom and Harry Potter universe and fans can expect some exciting news and deliverables from the makers.