Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher unleashes angry tirade mid-show

According to the documents, which were secured by freedom of information requests has apparently labeled 210,000 crowd as 'rowdy middle-aged men who were more likely to reach medium to high intoxication'. They were even noted as- “Middle-aged men take up more room. Consider this when working out occupancy.”

Oasis fans were also described as “drunk,” “lairy,” “fat” and “old.” Therefore, on the opening night at the stadium, Liam didn't hold back and gave a befitting reply. He branded the council officials as “f****** slags” and declared to the roaring audience: “Still waiting for a f****** apology.” This quickly got loud cheers from the audience as a remark of defending the Oasis fans.

On the second night, Liam pointed to the economic credibility that the concerts brought to the city. He said, pacing on the stage, “Two billion pounds we’ll have brought into this city over the next few days… and they’ve got the f****** cheek to slag us lot off,” Fans were also quick to slam the council for criticising Oasis fans. One social media user described it as “a nasty, sneering stereotype… it’s a jaundiced view." Netizens even shared their outrage on the internet by posting packed stadium photos and good behavior of the crowd.