4 SNL cast members exit show just before season 51 premiere

Heidi Gardner, who joined SNL in 2017 as a featured player in Season 43, is the most notable exit. She became a full-time cast member two years later and has spent eight seasons on the show. After nearly a decade of standout performances and memorable characters, Heidi has decided to step away. Joining her in leaving the show is Devon Walker, who had a shorter stint on SNL. Devon joined in 2022 as a featured player and confirmed his exit in an August 26 post on Instagram. His departure comes just after two seasons on the show.

Emil Wakim, who joined as a featured player in Season 50, also leaves after only one year. Similarly, Michael Longfellow who first appeared in Season 48 (2022) as a featured player, will not return. Michael was promoted to the repertory cast in Season 50 that ultimately became his final season. The departures come as SNL creator Lorne Michaels had already hinted at significant changes. In a recent interview with a media company, he shared that he had already planned to “shake things up” for the upcoming season. With four cast members leaving now, the shift is quite evident.

