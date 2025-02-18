Kriti Sanon begins shooting of Anand L Rai directorial ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Kriti Sanon begins shooting for her upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, today. It is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Dhanush and Kriti in the lead roles. Tere Ishk Mein, a spiritual sequel to Dhanush-Sonam Kapoor's superhit film Raanjhanaa, is one of the highly anticipated movies in Bollywood this year. Kriti plays the role of Mukti in the upcoming film, a character loved by many after the makers released her first look from this upcoming romantic drama.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared a photo in which she was seen holding a clapboard with Tere Ishq Mein written on it. While sharing the pictures, the Mimi actress wrote, "Day 1, let's go. Such a good feeling being back on set. Doing what I love the most!"