WAVES originals to premiere a Hindi feature, Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani

WAVES Originals is set to premiere its new Hindi feature film Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani on 18 July 2025, introducing a moving narrative centred on individuality, self-discovery, and the nuanced layers of young adulthood. Set against the backdrop of small-town India, the film follows a young woman’s journey as she begins to question the moulds society often expects her to fit into.

A coming-of-age tale rooted in emotion and everyday realities

Set in the fictional town of Mohabbatganj, Della Bella traces the story of Dellu, affectionately known as Della Bella by her classmates. As she navigates new friendships and the changing dynamics of youth, Dellu begins to push back against imposed expectations—challenging assumptions about appearance, ambition, and the nature of love itself.

While her bond with a fellow student, Shanky, brings comfort and companionship, the film steers away from a conventional love story. Instead, it examines the emotional groundwork that often precedes love—the internal conflicts, evolving identity, and quiet resistance that define the path to self-acceptance.