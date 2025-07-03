WAVES originals to premiere a Hindi feature, Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani

WAVES Originals is set to premiere its new Hindi feature film Della Bella: Badlegi Kahaani on 18 July 2025, introducing a moving narrative centred on individuality, self-discovery, and the nuanced layers of young adulthood. Set against the backdrop of small-town India, the film follows a young woman’s journey as she begins to question the moulds society often expects her to fit into.
Set in the fictional town of Mohabbatganj, Della Bella traces the story of Dellu, affectionately known as Della Bella by her classmates. As she navigates new friendships and the changing dynamics of youth, Dellu begins to push back against imposed expectations—challenging assumptions about appearance, ambition, and the nature of love itself.
While her bond with a fellow student, Shanky, brings comfort and companionship, the film steers away from a conventional love story. Instead, it examines the emotional groundwork that often precedes love—the internal conflicts, evolving identity, and quiet resistance that define the path to self-acceptance.
Written and directed by ad-filmmaker Neelesh K Jain, the film features a strong creative team including music by Raaj Aashoo and choreography by Mudassar Khan. The soundtrack, with vocals by Shaan, Hamsika Iyer, Seepi Jha, and others, complements Dellu’s emotional landscape, turning the songs into narrative touchpoints that elevate key moments.
Aashima Vardhan Jain makes her feature film debut in the lead role, supported by a versatile cast including Ali Asgar, Kavita Kaushik, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra, and more. Each character embodies a unique slice of Indian social life, adding realism and texture to the film’s setting.
The release also marks the debut of Simple Cinema, a new label by WAVES Originals aimed at storytelling that is intimate, grounded, and socially resonant. Through this lens, Della Bella stands out not only as entertainment but also as a mirror to the inner lives of young people finding the courage to define their own futures.