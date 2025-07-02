Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor share electrifying chemistry in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan trailer

The highly-awaited trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s romantic entertainer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has finally been released. In her first cinematic appearance, Shanaya will be seen playing a visually impaired girl named Saba. The electrifying chemistry between Shanaya and Vikrant has turned out to be one of the major highlights of the trailer.

Makers drop trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Dropping the drama on social media, the makers wrote, “In a world full of perfect love stories, @shanayakapoor02 and @vikrantmassey are bringing you one filled with Gustaakhiyan. #AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Trailer Out Now. Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.”