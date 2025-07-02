Here’s why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR won’t promote War 2 together

Yash Raj Films’ upcoming action-packed thriller War 2 has generated immense buzz as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. With just over a month remaining before its theatrical release, fans are eager for updates. However, an unexpected promotional twist has taken everyone by surprise. Despite the film marking the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the two actors will not be promoting the film together.
According to insiders familiar with the promotional strategy, YRF has made a conscious decision to keep Hrithik and NTR apart during all pre-release activities. This calculated move is reportedly designed to preserve the cinematic impact of their first on-screen face-off. The source revealed that the actors will not be seen sharing a stage, appearing in joint interviews, or featuring together in any promotional content before the release. The studio believes their face-off is a major cinematic moment, and they want audiences to witness that dynamic for the first time only in theatres.
The insider emphasized that the rivalry between Hrithik’s and NTR’s characters forms the core of War 2, and YRF aims to protect that element to ensure maximum excitement. According to them, the idea is to let the tension and conflict unfold on the big screen, rather than defuse it through friendly off-screen appearances.
War 2 is a direct sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and is a key installment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes other mega-hits like Tiger and Pathaan. The source noted that YRF has a history of taking unconventional promotional paths, pointing to how the cast of Pathaan refrained from giving media interviews to avoid revealing plot elements, a strategy that paid off with a record-breaking opening.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 is slated for release on August 14, perfectly timed to capitalize on the Independence Day holiday rush, and will hit screens in both standard formats and IMAX.