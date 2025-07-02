Here’s why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR won’t promote War 2 together

According to insiders familiar with the promotional strategy, YRF has made a conscious decision to keep Hrithik and NTR apart during all pre-release activities. This calculated move is reportedly designed to preserve the cinematic impact of their first on-screen face-off. The source revealed that the actors will not be seen sharing a stage, appearing in joint interviews, or featuring together in any promotional content before the release. The studio believes their face-off is a major cinematic moment, and they want audiences to witness that dynamic for the first time only in theatres.

The insider emphasized that the rivalry between Hrithik’s and NTR’s characters forms the core of War 2, and YRF aims to protect that element to ensure maximum excitement. According to them, the idea is to let the tension and conflict unfold on the big screen, rather than defuse it through friendly off-screen appearances.

