Amazon MX Player drops Hunter season 2 teaser featuring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff

Amazon MX Player has just dropped the high-octane teaser for Hunter Season 2, and it's everything fans hoped for and more. Returning as the brooding, battle-hardened Vikram Sinha, Suniel Shetty reprises his lead role in this gritty crime thriller. But this time, the stakes are higher as he’s pitted against none other than Bollywood legend Jackie Shroff, who enters the scene as a mysterious and menacing new character.
Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced by Yoodlee Films (a division of Saregama India), the new season takes off from where the first left off with Vikram stepping into an even darker world where personal demons collide with ruthless enemies. Also featuring Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in key roles, the series promises a gripping narrative that weaves emotion with edge-of-the-seat action.
The teaser offers glimpses of a fast-paced chase that stretches across Mumbai and Thailand, with adrenaline-pumping sequences and emotionally intense moments. This time, Vikram finds himself caught in a deeply personal battle, as he faces a past that refuses to stay buried and a new adversary who is as charismatic as he is dangerous.
Reflecting on his return, Suniel Shetty said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery – of this world and of Vikram’s journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He’s a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."
Jackie Shroff, who makes his series debut as the enigmatic 'Salesman', added, “When I first heard about Salesman, I was hooked. He’s layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he’s thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it’s also deeply rooted in emotions. Sharing the screen with Anna again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals.”
Hunter Season 2 will stream for free on Amazon MX Player and will be available via the Amazon app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Airtel Xstream. Buckle up for a thrilling ride through a world where justice is personal and revenge runs deep.