Amazon MX Player drops Hunter season 2 teaser featuring Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff

Reflecting on his return, Suniel Shetty said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery – of this world and of Vikram’s journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He’s a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."

Jackie Shroff, who makes his series debut as the enigmatic 'Salesman', added, “When I first heard about Salesman, I was hooked. He’s layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he’s thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it’s also deeply rooted in emotions. Sharing the screen with Anna again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals.”

Hunter Season 2 will stream for free on Amazon MX Player and will be available via the Amazon app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Airtel Xstream. Buckle up for a thrilling ride through a world where justice is personal and revenge runs deep.