Ranveer Singh unleashes fire in Dhurandhar first look, fans can’t keep calm

Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with a thunderous new avatar in Dhurandhar, an upcoming high-octane espionage thriller that promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025. Directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the film’s much-awaited first look was unveiled on Singh’s birthday, giving fans a taste of the intensity and scale that awaits.
Releasing globally on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s most celebrated names — Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal with Ranveer Singh leading the charge in a role that seems to push his limits like never before.
The freshly dropped 2-minute-40-second first look is a sensory explosion of gritty visuals, shadowy tension, and relentless energy dominate every frame. Far from just another action film, Dhurandhar positions itself as a deep, gripping tale rooted in mystery and layered storytelling. The visual teaser hints at covert missions, battle-hardened characters, and a plot steeped in secrets. Backing the intensity is a bold, genre-defying soundtrack. The main theme, composed by Shashwat, features powerhouse vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with rising star Hanumankind. The track fuses raw energy with lyrical grit, setting the tone for the kind of edge-of-your-seat cinema Dhurandhar aims to deliver.
Produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar alongside producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The story promises to unravel the hidden chronicles of unsung heroes, “the unknown men” whose sacrifices and missions have remained in the shadows for too long.
