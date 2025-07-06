Ranveer Singh unleashes fire in Dhurandhar first look, fans can’t keep calm

Releasing globally on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s most celebrated names — Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal with Ranveer Singh leading the charge in a role that seems to push his limits like never before.

The freshly dropped 2-minute-40-second first look is a sensory explosion of gritty visuals, shadowy tension, and relentless energy dominate every frame. Far from just another action film, Dhurandhar positions itself as a deep, gripping tale rooted in mystery and layered storytelling. The visual teaser hints at covert missions, battle-hardened characters, and a plot steeped in secrets. Backing the intensity is a bold, genre-defying soundtrack. The main theme, composed by Shashwat, features powerhouse vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration with rising star Hanumankind. The track fuses raw energy with lyrical grit, setting the tone for the kind of edge-of-your-seat cinema Dhurandhar aims to deliver.

Check out the first look here: