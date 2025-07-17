Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan selected for Toronto International Film Festival

The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, and has already made waves globally with its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard section. Produced by Dharma Productions, Homebound marks another high-profile outing for Karan Johar’s banner. Johar shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, “Thrilled to be part of TIFF 2025 with Homebound in the Gala Presentations. It’s always an honour for Dharma to be on this global stage!”

Homebound is executive produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, who was drawn to the project after being introduced to Ghaywan’s work through his 2015 debut film Masaan. Speaking earlier this year, Scorsese praised Ghaywan’s storytelling, saying, “Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema.” The movie explores the story of two childhood friends from a small North Indian village, played by Khatter and Jethwa, who are chasing their dream of securing a police job, a role they see as a symbol of dignity and respect. As they get closer to their goal, personal and social tensions begin to challenge their bond and shared vision.