Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound and Stree 2 lead IFFM 2025 nominations

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced its nominations for the 2025 edition, with Neeraj Ghaywan’s critically acclaimed Homebound and the much-anticipated horror-comedy Stree 2 leading the pack.

Scheduled to take place from August 14 to 24, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia, the festival will once again celebrate the best in Indian cinema and streaming content.

The IFFM Awards Night, where the winners will be revealed, is set for August 15

Homebound, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, headlines the Best Film category alongside major productions such as Kalki 2898 AD, L2: Empuraan, Maharaj, Meiyazhagan, Stree 2, and Superboys of Malegaon.

The Best Indie Film nominations spotlight fresh voices in cinema with Aranya Sahay’s Humans in the Loop, Fasil Muhammed’s Feminichi Fathima, Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi’s Baksho Bondi, along with Angammal, Boong, Village Rockstars 2, and We Are Faheem and Karun.

In the acting categories, there are a mix of veterans and fresh faces. The Best Actor nominees include Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa for Homebound, Junaid Khan for his debut in Maharaj, Abhishek Bachchan (I Want to Talk), Malayalam superstar Mohanlal (L2: Empuraan), Adarsh Gourav (Superboys of Malegaon), Gugun Kipgen (Boong), and Manoj Bajpayee (The Fable).