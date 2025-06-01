Dharma says Pratik Shah had a brief role in ‘Homebound’ amid sexual misconduct allegations

Cinematographer Pratik Shah, who worked on the film Homebound, is facing serious allegations of sexual misconduct. In response, Dharma Productions, one of the film’s backers, has issued a statement clarifying Shah's limited involvement with the project, while filmmaker Hansal Mehta has strongly called for a comprehensive investigation into the allegations.
Following the allegations that surfaced online, Dharma Productions released an official statement on Saturday. The production house stated that Shah was hired as a freelancer for a short period and that no complaints were received against him during his time on the set of Homebound.
The statement reads, “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat such cases very seriously.”
They added, “Mr Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was involved for a limited period. His engagement with us has concluded. During that time, our internal POSH committee did not receive any complaints from the cast or crew.”
Director Hansal Mehta also weighed in on the matter via X (formerly Twitter), emphasising the need for accountability in the industry.
Without naming anyone, Mehta wrote, “Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to silence survivors. That silence must be broken.”
He also noted that abuse is not limited by gender or form, saying, “Women in authority have also inflicted harm. Abuse isn’t always sexual. It can be emotional, mental, or psychological and just as damaging.”
Calling for cultural reform within creative industries, Mehta added, “Workspaces, especially creative ones, often cloak toxicity in the name of ‘passion’ or ‘genius.’ That must stop. No art, no film, no script is worth the cost of someone’s safety or sanity.”
“Accountability is not cancel culture. It’s culture correction.”
The controversy began when independent filmmaker Abhinav Singh published a detailed note on Instagram accusing Shah of being emotionally abusive and manipulative. He later claimed that nearly 20 women had since reached out to him, sharing similar experiences.
“The patterns are undeniable. Many have called him a predator. Not a single man messaged to ask what happened or offer support. That silence is loud,” Singh wrote.
Writer Srishti Riya Jain also supported Singh's claims, posting a screenshot of a Reddit thread where others had previously shared troubling experiences involving Shah.
“THIS man worked on one of the ‘most empathetic’ films of the year as per Cannes interviews. He has been on the prowl for four years,” Jain wrote, pointing to the industry’s selective attention and willful ignorance.
As more testimonies surface, Shah’s future in the industry hangs in the balance. While no legal complaint has yet been reported publicly, calls for accountability are growing louder both within and outside the film fraternity.
Homebound, one of the most anticipated releases from Dharma Productions, is now caught in the storm of an industry reckoning once again forced to confront its complicity and silence.