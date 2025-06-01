Dharma says Pratik Shah had a brief role in ‘Homebound’ amid sexual misconduct allegations

Following the allegations that surfaced online, Dharma Productions released an official statement on Saturday. The production house stated that Shah was hired as a freelancer for a short period and that no complaints were received against him during his time on the set of Homebound.

The statement reads, “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat such cases very seriously.”

They added, “Mr Pratik Shah was a freelancer on the project Homebound and was involved for a limited period. His engagement with us has concluded. During that time, our internal POSH committee did not receive any complaints from the cast or crew.”