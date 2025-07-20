Arcane season 2: Release date, new teasers and what to expect

Set in the League of Legends universe, the series will release on October 21, 2025. Fan Blu-ray and 4K editions are going to be available, together with two very cool limited Steelbooks. For the collectible Steelbooks, two artworks are available: one has fan-favorite characters Jinx and Ekko, and the other shows Caitlyn and Vi design. These editions can be pre-ordered at Amazon and GKIDS from $42.99 up to $59.98, based on design and platform.

Also available from GKIDS is a premium 4K UHD Collector’s Edition at $150 made for superfans and collectors, including everything found in the Steelbook release plus exclusive additional features that have not yet been announced. As per report, each version will ship with three discs housing all nine instalments of Arcane Season 2 plus over three hours of bonus content. Supposed extras comprise music videos tied to the program’s lauded score, making-of shorts, and in-depth artist deconstructions that go into steps related to both animation and design work.