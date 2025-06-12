Japanese fan survey crowns anime’s most gorgeous black-haired female characters

Securing the second spot is Asuka Tanaka from Kyoto Animation’s slice-of-life drama Sound! Euphonium. As the confident and enigmatic bass section leader of Kitauji High School's concert band, Asuka brings both technical skill and emotional depth to the story. Her complex friendship with protagonist Kumiko Oumae, and her passion for music especially the euphonium makes her one of the standout characters in the series.

Top 10 list:

Hinata Hyuga (Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Asuka Tanaka (Sound! Euphonium) Akemi Homura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) Boa Hancock (One Piece) Ran Mouri (Detective Conan) Yor Forger (Spy x Family) Nico Robin (One Piece) Hino Rei/Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon) Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) Kyubei Yagyu (Gintama)

These rankings not only reflect aesthetic admiration but also the emotional connections fans have with these characters. Whether they're playing instruments, leading battles, or quietly offering support, these heroines have left an indelible mark on anime culture.