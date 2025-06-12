Japanese fan survey crowns anime’s most gorgeous black-haired female characters

In Japan, long black hair in anime is often associated with grace, beauty, and a sense of quiet strength. These dark-haired heroines frequently embody traditional ideals while captivating fans with their distinct personalities and stories. Recently, a survey conducted by the popular Japanese polling platform Goo Ranking set out to determine which black-haired female anime characters are considered the most beautiful by fans across the country.
The results highlighted a mix of classic and contemporary favorites. Topping the list is Hinata Hyuga from Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series. Hinata’s character arc from a shy, soft-spoken girl to a confident, compassionate woman which resonates deeply with fans. As a member of the prestigious Hyuga clan and a long-time admirer of Naruto Uzumaki, her quiet strength and unwavering devotion have earned her a beloved place in anime history. Her eventual role as Naruto’s wife and mother to their children only adds to her legacy.
Securing the second spot is Asuka Tanaka from Kyoto Animation’s slice-of-life drama Sound! Euphonium. As the confident and enigmatic bass section leader of Kitauji High School's concert band, Asuka brings both technical skill and emotional depth to the story. Her complex friendship with protagonist Kumiko Oumae, and her passion for music especially the euphonium makes her one of the standout characters in the series.
Top 10 list:
Hinata Hyuga (Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)
Asuka Tanaka (Sound! Euphonium)
Akemi Homura (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)
Boa Hancock (One Piece)
Ran Mouri (Detective Conan)
Yor Forger (Spy x Family)
Nico Robin (One Piece)
Hino Rei/Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)
Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
Kyubei Yagyu (Gintama)
These rankings not only reflect aesthetic admiration but also the emotional connections fans have with these characters. Whether they're playing instruments, leading battles, or quietly offering support, these heroines have left an indelible mark on anime culture.