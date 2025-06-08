Here’s what we know about the Tom and Jerry anime that’s coming to streaming

Directed by Kodai Sato and produced by Fanworks and Studio Nanahoshi, this series was initially created for Cartoon Network Japan. Its debut coincides with the 85th anniversary of Tom and Jerry, who first graced our screens in the 1940 short Puss Gets the Boot.

This anime adaptation also hints at a larger strategy by Warner Bros. to merge American animation with Japanese anime styles. Other beloved properties, like Scooby-Doo, are reportedly getting similar makeovers (how about a Go-Go Mystery Machine?).