Here’s what we know about the Tom and Jerry anime that’s coming to streaming

Tom and Jerry are making a comeback—but this time, they’re not quite what you remember. The beloved cat-and-mouse duo is diving into the world of anime with a new series called Tom & Jerry Gokko, a charming, short-form show that will soon be available on Warner Bros.’ WB Kids YouTube channel.
While there isn't an official release date just yet, the new trailer assures us that the show is “coming soon.” First launched in Japan in 2022, Tom & Jerry Gokko reimagines our favourite duo in an anime-style universe, turning them into super-cute, chibi-like versions of themselves. The official synopsis describes them as “Tom, a fussy cat who can’t be hated, Jerry, a cute but clever mouse, and Tuffy, a small and cute mouse, all transform into adorable characters, such as their favorite food.”
According to reports, the series will consist of 52 bite-sized shorts, each lasting about a minute. Even with this fresh stylistic twist, Gokko retains the slapstick essence of the original, think chase scenes, cartoonish antics, and that timeless rivalry, all wrapped up in a pastel-colored package.
Directed by Kodai Sato and produced by Fanworks and Studio Nanahoshi, this series was initially created for Cartoon Network Japan. Its debut coincides with the 85th anniversary of Tom and Jerry, who first graced our screens in the 1940 short Puss Gets the Boot.
This anime adaptation also hints at a larger strategy by Warner Bros. to merge American animation with Japanese anime styles. Other beloved properties, like Scooby-Doo, are reportedly getting similar makeovers (how about a Go-Go Mystery Machine?).
Although the characters don’t speak, the teaser’s English backdrop suggests that this version is meant to be enjoyed by audiences around the world. Whether you’re feeling nostalgic for the classics or just curious about what a kawaii slapstick universe looks like, Tom & Jerry Gokko might just be the perfect treat, complete with a playful paw swipe and a cheeky wink.