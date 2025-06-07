‘Ginny & Georgia’ makers share shocking season 3 fate

While Georgia’s guilt was never in question (viewers saw her smother Tom Fuller in Season 2 as a horrified Austin hid nearby), the legal outcome shocked everyone.

Throughout the season, Georgia endured prison, house arrest, and public shaming, ultimately losing custody of her children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), who were placed with their respective fathers, Zion (Nathan Mitchell) and Gil (Aaron Ashmore).