‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’ actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr seek blessings at Rishikesh Ganga aarti

Ginny Weds Sunny 2's lead actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, along with producer Vinod Bachchan, made their way to the ghats to experience the evening Ganga Aarti. Surrounded by chants, flickering lamps, and the gentle flow of the river, the team prayed for the success of the sequel and received blessings from Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Vinod later took to Instagram to share some serene snapshots from their visit. One photo shows the team participating in the aarti, while another captures them smiling alongside Swamiji. His caption read, “Blessed to be here, in pure bliss… Had the opportunity to attend the Ganga Aarti at the Parmarth Niketan with the amazing @avinashtiwary15 and @medhashankr… Enjoyed some beautiful conversations with @pujyaswamiji and sought his blessings! Har Har Mahadev!”