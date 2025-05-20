Happy birthday Jr NTR: A look at the Telugu superstar’s impressive net worth and upcoming projects

Telugu cinema legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, fondly referred to as Jr NTR, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, May 20, marking another milestone in his storied career. Aside from his mesmerising acting performances and mass adoration, the actor has a hefty net worth of ₹500 crore (£48 million approx), which stands as proof of his success in the film industry as well as endorsements and investments.
Jr NTR’s career in film started early in life and he has since turned into a bankable superstar, who has given stellar performances in blockbusters such as Aadi, Simhadri, RRR and Janatha Garage. His charming screen presence and versatility have earned him a huge fan following and high pay per film currently between ₹45 crore and ₹80 crore. His rumored debut in Bollywood in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan is said to be paying him ₹50 crore.
Aside from the silver screen, Jr NTR is a much-sought-after brand ambassador for several high-profile brands such as Zepto, Malabar Gold Appy and others. These endorsement deals go a long way towards enhancing his yearly income estimated to be in the range of ₹8-12 crore.
The actor’s portfolio also includes real estate with the possession of an extravagant bungalow in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills, worth approximately ₹25 crore. He also owns properties in Bengaluru, Mumbai and a farmhouse located near Hyderabad.
To his list of notable assets is a fleet of luxury cars consisting of a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach as well as a Ducati Panigale V4 motorbike. Interestingly, he is one of the few Indian celebrities to possess a private jet that costs about ₹80 crore. His taste for extravagance goes to watches also with news of a Richard Mille watch costing ₹4 crore and Patek Philippe Nautilus at ₹2.5 crore being in his possession.
Going beyond movies, Jr NTR co-owns kabaddi team Telugu Titans and has a production house Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts, further generating his revenue streams.
On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in the hit Devara: Part 1, where he had a double role. The movie also saw Janhvi Kapoor making her Telugu debut. Fans are eagerly waiting for his Bollywood debut with War 2, scheduled to release on August 14. He is also rumoured to be starring in Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, scheduled for January 2026 and Devara: Part 2, affirming his interest in the sequel despite previous rumors.
As Jr NTR enters his 42nd year, his career remains on a high both on and off-screen, consolidating his position as one of the most prominent and financially successful stars in the Telugu film world