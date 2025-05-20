Happy birthday Jr NTR: A look at the Telugu superstar’s impressive net worth and upcoming projects

Telugu cinema legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, fondly referred to as Jr NTR, is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, May 20, marking another milestone in his storied career. Aside from his mesmerising acting performances and mass adoration, the actor has a hefty net worth of ₹500 crore (£48 million approx), which stands as proof of his success in the film industry as well as endorsements and investments.

What’s the net worth of birthday boy Jr NTR?

Jr NTR’s career in film started early in life and he has since turned into a bankable superstar, who has given stellar performances in blockbusters such as Aadi, Simhadri, RRR and Janatha Garage. His charming screen presence and versatility have earned him a huge fan following and high pay per film currently between ₹45 crore and ₹80 crore. His rumored debut in Bollywood in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan is said to be paying him ₹50 crore.

Aside from the silver screen, Jr NTR is a much-sought-after brand ambassador for several high-profile brands such as Zepto, Malabar Gold Appy and others. These endorsement deals go a long way towards enhancing his yearly income estimated to be in the range of ₹8-12 crore.

The actor’s portfolio also includes real estate with the possession of an extravagant bungalow in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills, worth approximately ₹25 crore. He also owns properties in Bengaluru, Mumbai and a farmhouse located near Hyderabad.

To his list of notable assets is a fleet of luxury cars consisting of a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz Maybach as well as a Ducati Panigale V4 motorbike. Interestingly, he is one of the few Indian celebrities to possess a private jet that costs about ₹80 crore. His taste for extravagance goes to watches also with news of a Richard Mille watch costing ₹4 crore and Patek Philippe Nautilus at ₹2.5 crore being in his possession.