Vishal and Sai Dhanshika confirm wedding, set date for August 29

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika are officially getting hitched! The two, who have been friends for over 15 years, decided to go public with their relationship during a press conference for their film Yogi Da in Chennai on Monday. They announced that their wedding is set for August 29, which just so happens to be Vishal’s birthday.
At the event, Sai Dhanshika explained that a viral news report pushed them to reveal their wedding plans sooner than they intended. “We didn't want to make the announcement at the press conference. However, a news report went viral this morning. We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide,” she said.
Sai fondly reminisced about their long friendship and how Vishal has always been there for her during tough times. “Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for the past 15 years...When I was in deep trouble, he visited my home and raised his voice for me. No hero has ever visited my house...”
Vishal formally introduced Dhanshika at the press event, saying, “My marriage is fixed. I've got a girl. Dhansika's father is here and with his blessings, I'm introducing her. I want to, I'd love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. She's a wonderful person..”
The Sandakozhi actor lightheartedly joked about her action skills, saying, “After seeing Dhanshika execute stunts in Yogi Da, I understood that I needed to be aware. It looks like I should be prepared. I should also learn from Pandian master (stunt choreographer) and learn how to block. If she kicks, it comes closer to my head. I hope we don't fight like that. We both have great understanding.”
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have reportedly become quite close over the last few months, although the details of their relationship remain a bit of a mystery. Sources say their connection has grown stronger, leading to discussions about wedding plans. An engagement is anticipated soon, with their wedding likely set for late August or early September 2025.
Sai Dhanshika is a well-known Tamil actress celebrated for her impressive roles in films like Peranmai (2009), Aravaan (2012), and Paradesi (2013). She’s also recognised for her role as Rajinikanth’s daughter in Kabali. In addition to her work in Tamil cinema, Dhanshika has appeared in several Telugu films.