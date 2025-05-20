Vishal and Sai Dhanshika confirm wedding, set date for August 29

At the event, Sai Dhanshika explained that a viral news report pushed them to reveal their wedding plans sooner than they intended. “We didn't want to make the announcement at the press conference. However, a news report went viral this morning. We initially thought that we would maintain our friendship in front of the media before the event began. But, after the report, we felt there was nothing to hide,” she said.

Sai fondly reminisced about their long friendship and how Vishal has always been there for her during tough times. “Vishal and I are planning to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for the past 15 years...When I was in deep trouble, he visited my home and raised his voice for me. No hero has ever visited my house...”

Vishal formally introduced Dhanshika at the press event, saying, “My marriage is fixed. I've got a girl. Dhansika's father is here and with his blessings, I'm introducing her. I want to, I'd love to, and I am going to marry Dhanshika. She's a wonderful person..”