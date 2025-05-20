Rajeev Masand opens up on Ranbir Kapoor’s entourage-free lifestyle

I have heard from filmmakers that when they would break for lunch while shooting abroad, they would find Ranbir eating food alone at some cafe

Rajeev Masand’s surprise was evident when he asked Ranbir, “Where’s your team?” to which the actor simply replied, “What team?”. Masand elaborated on the norm within the industry, stating, “This might sound strange to common people, but I would like to tell them that actors don’t stand alone; they have an army of people.” While Ranbir did have someone waiting for him outside the airport, the fact that he was unescorted through the terminal speaks volumes.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Rajeev further revealed that filmmakers have shared similar experiences. “I have heard from filmmakers that when they would break for lunch while shooting abroad, they would find Ranbir eating food alone at some cafe.” Rajeev believes this behaviour isn’t just quirky but a conscious choice stemming from an “intelligent actor’s” desire to stay connected to reality. He theorizes Kapoor to think that he must "be in touch with the real world to be able to play those characters authentically.”

Ranbir’s reluctance to accept the usual accoutrements of fame reaches as far as his lack of public social media. He has already said, “I agree that through social media you have a reach to the larger audience, but I don't miss it and I am fine being away from it.”



On the work front, Ranbir is shooting Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, where he will be playing Lord Ram. The role with a star-studded cast, led by Sai Pallavi and Yash, yet again highlights his long-lasting stardom earned without the usual PR machinery.