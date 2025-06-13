Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan team up for upcoming romantic tale 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'

Bringing together elements of family drama and suspense, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se is being directed by Sabir Sheikh and produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, Chairman and Managing Director of Pearl Group of Companies, as well as owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt Ltd. Interestingly, Rodrigues has also written the story of the film, as confirmed in a press release.

The film was officially launched at a recent event in Mumbai, with both lead actors expressing their excitement about the project. Dharmendra described the film as “like a mixed veg — full of flavours and entertainment,” reflecting its blend of emotions, relationships, and thrilling twists.

Sharing his thoughts on reuniting with Arbaaz Khan, the legendary actor said, “My best wishes to Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team. I had a great time working with Arbaaz in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and I’m excited about this new journey together." Arbaaz Khan, equally enthusiastic, called the opportunity to work with Dharmendra again a true honour. “He is an institution in himself, and working with him again feels like a full-circle moment. I wish Ronnie and the entire team all the success,” he said.