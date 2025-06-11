It’s official! Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan is expecting their first child

Arbaaz Khan expressed heartfelt excitement, saying, “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying it, because the news is already out there. My family knows, and now the public does too. It’s a beautiful phase for both of us, and we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome this new life into our world.”

Reflecting on becoming a father again after many years, Arbaaz shared that the experience feels brand new. “It’s a fresh feeling all over again. Of course, there are nerves, any parent would feel that. But it’s also filling me with a deep sense of joy and renewed responsibility. I’m really enjoying this moment,” he added. As for the kind of parent he aspires to be, Arbaaz was candid, “More than anything, I want to be present emotionally and physically. I want to be a hands-on, caring, and supportive father who provides the best for his child.”