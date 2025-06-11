It’s official! Arbaaz Khan confirms wife Sshura Khan is expecting their first child

Just days after Sshura Khan was seen outside a Mumbai clinic where a visible baby bump caught the attention of fans and media alike speculations began swirling online. Now putting all rumours to rest, Arbaaz Khan has officially confirmed in a recent interview that he and Sshura are indeed expecting their first child together.
Arbaaz Khan expressed heartfelt excitement, saying, “Yes, it’s true. I’m not denying it, because the news is already out there. My family knows, and now the public does too. It’s a beautiful phase for both of us, and we’re absolutely thrilled to welcome this new life into our world.”
Reflecting on becoming a father again after many years, Arbaaz shared that the experience feels brand new. “It’s a fresh feeling all over again. Of course, there are nerves, any parent would feel that. But it’s also filling me with a deep sense of joy and renewed responsibility. I’m really enjoying this moment,” he added. As for the kind of parent he aspires to be, Arbaaz was candid, “More than anything, I want to be present emotionally and physically. I want to be a hands-on, caring, and supportive father who provides the best for his child.”
Arbaaz and Sshura exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at the home of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The private celebration, attended by close friends and family, was later made public when Arbaaz shared photos on Instagram.
This will be Arbaaz’s second child. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan Khan. The former couple separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017.