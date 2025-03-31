Is Malaika Arora dating Kumar Sangakkara? Internet abuzz after the duo is spotted in Guwahati

Guwahati’s Baraspara Cricket Stadium saw more than an exciting IPL 2025 encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s surprise visit in the RR dugout with cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has set ablaze a storm of rumours.

The Bollywood diva was seen donning a Royals jersey cheering on the team with Sangakkara, the ex–RR coach and present Director of Cricket. A viral clip of the duo has since left social media abuzz with fans who had become amateur sleuths. “Are they dating?” many wondered.

Malaika Arora and Kumar Sangakara spotted in Guwahati together

The Guwahati sojourn of Malaika away from her familiar haunts in Mumbai has generated talk of a likely romantic connection to Sangakkara. This, as news also emerged of the recent breakup with actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has openly announced himself a bachelor, Malaika has kept mum about her status.

Sangakkara’s proven association with the Rajasthan Royals having worked as head coach previously, before switching to his present position, fuels the gossip further. The Sri Lankan cricket legend walking hand in hand with Malaika has raised questions among fans as to whether their friendship is more than professional.

Malaika’s former long–term relationship with Arjun Kapoor ended recently, generating renewed interest in her life. The age difference between Arjun and Malaika had been a discussion topic and now her affair with Sangakkara has created a new dimension to the public’s curiosity.

Though neither Malaika nor Sangakkara have spoken about the dating rumors, social media is abuzz with speculations. The surprise in Guwahati has fans waiting with bated breath for any news. Whether it was a coincidence or the beginning of something new only time will tell but one thing is for sure the internet is keeping a close eye.