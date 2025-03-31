May this Eid be a time of a renewed spirit: Fardeen Khan

Actor Fardeen Khan has sent out his Eid wishes and hoped for a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness and the compassion that unites everyone.

Fardeen, who is the son of late icon Feroz Khan, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his children and mother.

“As this sacred time comes to a close for many around the world, we honor the beauty of restraint, the quiet strength of sacrifice, and the stillness that brings us closer to ourselves and each other,” he wrote as the caption.

He added, “May this Eid be a time of a renewed spirit, deeper awareness, and the compassion that unites us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a warm and joyful Eid Mubarak.”