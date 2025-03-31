Check out this last-minute Sheer Khurma recipe for your Eid celebrations

Method:

· Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan over medium heat.

· Add the vermicelli noodles and roast until they turn golden brown, stirring frequently.

· In a large saucepan, combine the roasted noodles, milk, sugar, and cardamom powder.

· Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the noodles are cooked and the mixture thickens.

· Stir in the chopped almonds, pistachios, and raisins. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

· If using saffron, soak the threads in 1 tablespoon of hot water and then add to the mixture. Stir well. (optional)

· Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee.

· Serve the Sheerkhurma warm or chilled, garnished with additional chopped nuts and raisins if desired.