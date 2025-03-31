Check out this last-minute Sheer Khurma recipe for your Eid celebrations

This Eid, treat your loved ones to a simple Sheer Khurma dessert by making it more special when you cook it up yourself. Take some cue from Chef Jagan, executive sous chef at Taj City Centre Gurugram and be prepared to surprise your loved ones.
Ingredients:
· 1 cup vermicelli noodles (seviyan)
· 2 cups milk
· 1 cup sugar
· 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)
· 1/4 cup chopped almonds
· 1/4 cup chopped pistachios
· 1/4 cup raisins
· 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
· 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads (optional)
Method:
· Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan over medium heat.
· Add the vermicelli noodles and roast until they turn golden brown, stirring frequently.
· In a large saucepan, combine the roasted noodles, milk, sugar, and cardamom powder.
· Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the noodles are cooked and the mixture thickens.
· Stir in the chopped almonds, pistachios, and raisins. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.
· If using saffron, soak the threads in 1 tablespoon of hot water and then add to the mixture. Stir well. (optional)
· Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of ghee.
· Serve the Sheerkhurma warm or chilled, garnished with additional chopped nuts and raisins if desired.