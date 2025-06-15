DC’s ‘Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League’ sets release date on Max

The film reimagines DC’s iconic superhero through the vibrant and stylized lens of Japanese anime. In this new chapter, Batman once again finds himself transported to feudal-era Japan, where a dangerous new threat awaits — the Yakuza League. This formidable group is composed of twisted versions of his former allies, now engaged in a brutal and honorless war. The Dark Knight must navigate a chaotic landscape where rival Yakuza clans clash, and the line between friend and foe is blurred.

The anime is directed by Batman Ninja’s Jumpei Mizusaki, alongside Shinji Takagi (Steamboy), with a screenplay by renowned screenwriter and novelist Kazuki Nakashima. The unique visual aesthetic comes from character designer Takashi Okazaki, best known for Afro Samurai, while the score is composed by Yugo Kanno, who has worked on numerous anime and film projects. Koichi Yamadera, known for his voice work in Cowboy Bebop and Ghost in the Shell, returns as the voice of Batman. He is joined by Yuki Kaji (Attack on Titan) as Robin and Kengo Kawanishi (Kaiju No. 8) as Red Robin, adding further star power to the voice cast.