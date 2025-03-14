Gauri Spratt has not seen most of Aamir Khan’s films; here’s why

When asked if Gauri's lack of familiarity with Aamir's work contributed to their relationship, both Gauri and Aamir agreed, noting that she views him not as a superstar, but as a partner. Aamir expressed his desire for Gauri to watch "Taare Zameen Par" from his film collection. He mentioned that since the film will be re-released in theaters as part of his film festival, "Cinema Ka Jadugar," they may try to see it in cinemas.

While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that they had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected 2 years ago. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor added. Gauri also talked about the qualities she was looking for in a partner and why she liked Aamir. "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said, leading Aamir to quip, "And after all that, you found me?"

Gauri is from Bengaluru and has experience in entrepreneurship. She has been previously married and has a six-year-old son. Aamir mentioned that his family and children have met Gauri and are very pleased about it. Aamir Khan also referenced his 2001 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”

During the press meet, Aamir Khan said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home yesterday. Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."

Aamir also sang a few lines from the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein for his Gauri at the interaction. Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."