Gauri Spratt has not seen most of Aamir Khan’s films; here’s why

After Aamir Khan shocked his fans by presenting his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media during a press meet on Thursday, everyone has been eager to learn more about her. During their conversation with journalists, Aamir Khan shared quite a few details about Gauri Spratt who’s Tamilian-Irish by descent and grew up in Bangalore. Aamir revealed that Gauri is largely unaware of Aamir's career and filmography, as she doesn't watch many Hindi films. When reporters inquired about Aamir's favorite movies, she admitted that she hadn't seen many of them.
Aamir Khan explained that his girlfriend of eighteen months, Gauri Spratt hasn’t seen many Bollywood outings. “She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too." Gauri added that she had watched Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, but years ago,” Aamir Khan shared.
When asked if Gauri's lack of familiarity with Aamir's work contributed to their relationship, both Gauri and Aamir agreed, noting that she views him not as a superstar, but as a partner. Aamir expressed his desire for Gauri to watch "Taare Zameen Par" from his film collection. He mentioned that since the film will be re-released in theaters as part of his film festival, "Cinema Ka Jadugar," they may try to see it in cinemas.
While talking about how he and Gauri connected, Aamir revealed that they had met 25 years ago but lost touch and reconnected 2 years ago. "I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor added. Gauri also talked about the qualities she was looking for in a partner and why she liked Aamir. "I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring," she said, leading Aamir to quip, "And after all that, you found me?"
Gauri is from Bengaluru and has experience in entrepreneurship. She has been previously married and has a six-year-old son. Aamir mentioned that his family and children have met Gauri and are very pleased about it. Aamir Khan also referenced his 2001 Oscar-nominated film Lagaan, saying, “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi.”
During the press meet, Aamir Khan said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."
He added that he introduced his girlfriend to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at his Mumbai home yesterday. Revealing more details about his girlfriend, he shared, "Gauri works in production. I sing to her every day."
Aamir also sang a few lines from the song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein for his Gauri at the interaction. Aamir told the media, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."