5 things to know about Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt

After a spectacular introduction by Aamir Khan in front of the media during his pre-birthday bash yesterday, netizens are going ga ga over Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan’s new partner. While Aamir Khan mentioned that they had been seeing each other for the last 18 months, it was also remarkable that the news of their relationship was kept tightly under wraps. Now that the spotlight is on Gauri, here are five things that we know about her.
Who's Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan's new girlfriend?
Gauri is based in Bangalore and has stayed there most of her life while Aamir who is quite active in the entertainment industry resides in Mumbai.
Although she is currently working for Aamir Khan’s production house, her family runs a dressing salon Bangalore. Aamir Khan, apart from being an actor also runs his production house Aamir Khan Production House which has backed projects like the critically acclaimed and award-winning Laapataa Ladies. He also turned director with Taare Zameen Pe.
Reportedly Gauri had completed her education from the University of the Arts London in FDA Styling , Photography, and Fashion.
She has a six-year old son. Aamir who was previously married twice have three children. Ira and Junaid from Reena Dutta. Ira recently got married to longtime beu while Junaid has stepped into the industry with the OTT film Maharaj and theatrical debut with Loveyapa. With Kiran Rao he has a son named Azaad.
Gauri is said to have mixed lineage with her mother being Tamilian and father being Irish.
Aamir had revealed that he had known Gauri for 25 years but even then she has only seen a handful of his films including Lagaan and Dangal. According to Aamir, she is still getting used to the madness in Bollywood.