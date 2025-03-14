5 things to know about Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt

After a spectacular introduction by Aamir Khan in front of the media during his pre-birthday bash yesterday, netizens are going ga ga over Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan’s new partner. While Aamir Khan mentioned that they had been seeing each other for the last 18 months, it was also remarkable that the news of their relationship was kept tightly under wraps. Now that the spotlight is on Gauri, here are five things that we know about her.