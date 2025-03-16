AR Rahman has been released from the hospital, son shares health update

AR Rahman, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai last night, has been released today. Earlier today, a spokesperson for the musician revealed that AR Rahman felt unwell and sought a check-up last night, during which doctors determined that his condition was due to dehydration, worsened by fasting for Ramzan.

Is AR Rahman hospitalised in Chennai?

Ameen, the son of music maestro AR Rahman, provided a health update regarding his father, who was hospitalized earlier today. He explained that the reason for the unexpected hospitalization was weakness caused by dehydration. Rahman's daughter, Raheema, also shared the same information.

On Instagram, Ameen expressed, "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now (sic)." The spokesperson shared that he had returned from London the day before and experienced discomfort, prompting the hospital visit. However, doctors concluded it was dehydration since he was fasting for Ramadan as well.

AR Rahman was admitted to a private hospital located on Greams Road in Chennai on Sunday morning following reports of experiencing chest pain. AR Rahman arrived at the medical facility around 7:30 AM, where he underwent a series of diagnostic tests to assess his condition, including electrocardiogram (ECG) and an echocardiogram, which are commonly performed to evaluate heart health. According to sources within the hospital, there is a possibility that he may require an angiogram.



Last month, the 58-year-old musician who has won two Grammys took the stage alongside Ed Sheeran at his concert in Chennai. Just a week later, AR Rahman made an appearance at the music launch for his film, Chaava. More recently, he was also present at a cultural event at the London institution Trinity Laban; AR Rahman is the honorary president of the college.