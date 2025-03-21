Armaan and I are one: Singer Amaal Mallik after deleting 'breaking family ties' post

On Thursday, singer Amaal Mallik released a statement discussing the difficulties in his relationship with his family. In a separate announcement on the same day, he revealed that he is still battling clinical depression due to the behaviour of his family members, but noted that he maintains a positive relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik.
"Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us (sic)," he said in a separate note in his Instagram stories. The note came hours after he wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram that "the action of my parents" are responsible for his differences with his brother.
He earlier wrote, "I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart (sic)."
In a post shared on Thursday evening, Amaal Mallik urged the media and others not to 'sensationalize' his 'vulnerability.' While acknowledging the differences with his brother, he emphasized in his latest statement that, despite his personal struggles, his relationship with Armaan remains unchanged.
His full statement read, "Thank you for the love and support. It truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family...Please don’t sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It’s a request. It’s taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace (sic)."
In his now-deleted Instagram post, Mallik attributed his lack of 'peace' to his parents, claiming they had 'robbed' him of it. He also stated that his interactions with family members would henceforth be 'strictly professional.'
He said, "But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally and maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul (sic)."