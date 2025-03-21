Armaan and I are one: Singer Amaal Mallik after deleting 'breaking family ties' post

On Thursday, singer Amaal Mallik released a statement discussing the difficulties in his relationship with his family. In a separate announcement on the same day, he revealed that he is still battling clinical depression due to the behaviour of his family members, but noted that he maintains a positive relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik.

"Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us (sic)," he said in a separate note in his Instagram stories. The note came hours after he wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram that "the action of my parents" are responsible for his differences with his brother.

What happened between Armaan and Amaal Mallik?

He earlier wrote, "I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart (sic)."