'Adolescence' creator Stephen Graham surprised by acclaim from Indian audiences

“I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big 'Adolescence' is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there," he shared in a recent interview.

"But it just seems to have struck a nerve in a lot of places! The thing you have to understand, when we set out to do this… it was very colloquial. But it’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable,” he added.

Directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence also stars Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay and reached 24.3 million views in just the first four days. Graham shared that the aim with the series was to make "one of those social dramas for right now".

"We have a real crisis going on with young men today, and we’ve got to start talking about it right now. It affects all of us. I just wanted to start a conversation about this, a real conversation. I didn’t know if people would be ready to talk about it. But I think they are. And hopefully, this is just the beginning of the conversation,” said Graham.