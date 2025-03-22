Adolescence looks straight in the eye of male rage

The British miniseries Adolescence offers an unflinching look at the insidious effects of the so-called manosphere—an online ecosystem that breeds male rage, misogyny, and a warped sense of masculinity. The series revolves around the family of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested for the brutal killing of a female classmate.

Across four harrowing, one-take episodes, the show dissects the sinister role of social media and online influencers in shaping young boys’ perceptions of the world—and of women. The camera lingers uncomfortably, refusing to cut away as tension builds, mirroring the claustrophobic pressure of the online echo chambers Jamie finds himself trapped in.

There are no easy transitions, no comforting score—just a relentless, intimate lens into a family breaking apart at the seams. But this is not a whodunit—it’s a why-did-he-do-it. Each episode peels back another layer, revealing how a seemingly normal boy spirals into an ideology that pushes him to commit an unthinkable act. Directed by Philip Barantini with unrelenting intensity, the four-part series unfolds in a raw, immersive style that feels more like a social horror than a traditional crime drama.