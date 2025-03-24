Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13: Finale release date, where to watch, Jinwoo Vs Ant King

It’s time for the much-awaited finale episode of Solo Leveling Season 2. After 12 episodes, the second season of the hit anime is set to conclude, and fans can’t wait for its release. This anime, which has gained immense popularity worldwide, is based on the South Korean web novel by Chugong and is currently among the most-watched live adaptations across various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
Solo Leveling Season 2’s Episode 12 saw a significant spike in viewership, particularly due to the intense confrontation between Jinwoo and Beru, which sparked social media discussions for hours after it aired. Directed by Shunsuke Nakashige and scripted by Noboru Kimura, season 2 continues from where season 1 left off, showcasing Sung Jinwoo fully embracing his powers as the Shadow Monarch and expanding the narrative even further.
Episode 13 of Solo Leveling Season 2 is set to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12 am JST on local Japanese networks such as ABEMA and Tokyo MX. However, release times will vary depending on your location. In the United States, fans can catch the episode just a day earlier, on Saturday, March 29, around 7 am Pacific Time and 10 am Eastern Time. In the UK, it will air at 3 pm GMT, while viewers in Central Europe can watch it at 4 pm CET.
The climax of the last episode implied that Jinwoo would take action to rescue Cha Haein's life. In "Solo Leveling" Season 2 Episode 13, Jinwoo faces his biggest battle yet. The trailer depicts a final confrontation against massive enemies. Since the Ant King has showcased impressive regeneration abilities, it’s likely that to triumph over him, Jinwoo will remove his shadow.
In India, the episode will go live at 8:30 pm IST, and fans in the Philippines can expect it around 11 pm PHT. Australian viewers will have to wait until 1:30 am ACT on Sunday to see it. On Crunchyroll, the episode will be released approximately two and a half minutes after its official release in Japan, complete with English subtitles.
As the season approaches its conclusion, enthusiasts of the anime's live adaptation are eagerly anticipating the full English dub release schedule. For those who don’t know, several dubbed episodes are already available on streaming services, and the complete English dub is projected to be released by April 12, 2025.