Solo Leveling season 2 episode 13: Finale release date, where to watch, Jinwoo Vs Ant King

Episode 13 of Solo Leveling Season 2 is set to be released on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 12 am JST on local Japanese networks such as ABEMA and Tokyo MX. However, release times will vary depending on your location. In the United States, fans can catch the episode just a day earlier, on Saturday, March 29, around 7 am Pacific Time and 10 am Eastern Time. In the UK, it will air at 3 pm GMT, while viewers in Central Europe can watch it at 4 pm CET.

The climax of the last episode implied that Jinwoo would take action to rescue Cha Haein's life. In "Solo Leveling" Season 2 Episode 13, Jinwoo faces his biggest battle yet. The trailer depicts a final confrontation against massive enemies. Since the Ant King has showcased impressive regeneration abilities, it’s likely that to triumph over him, Jinwoo will remove his shadow.

In India, the episode will go live at 8:30 pm IST, and fans in the Philippines can expect it around 11 pm PHT. Australian viewers will have to wait until 1:30 am ACT on Sunday to see it. On Crunchyroll, the episode will be released approximately two and a half minutes after its official release in Japan, complete with English subtitles.

As the season approaches its conclusion, enthusiasts of the anime's live adaptation are eagerly anticipating the full English dub release schedule. For those who don’t know, several dubbed episodes are already available on streaming services, and the complete English dub is projected to be released by April 12, 2025.