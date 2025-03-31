Saif Ali Khan hosts Eid lunch for family; Kareena, Soha, Saba seen in pics

Only a few hours after her head-turning showstopper gig at Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted celebrating Eid with her family. Saif Ali Khan hosted an Eid luncheon at his home for his siblings Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and the siblings shared some photos from the happy get-together.
This Eid celebration marked the first Eid gathering for the family following the unfortunate stabbing incident in January. Since the unfortunate incident, Saif’s family members have rallied behind the actor for support after the traumatic home invasion, which required Saif to recover from multiple stab wounds inflicted by an intruder.
Saba and Soha shared quite a few photos of the family celebrations. “Eid moments… Family Matters most.... Thank you bhai for a beautiful lunch and soha, bebo n kunal for making it special too.
Last ..video version ii ;)” Saba wrote on Instagram alongside the photos. Saba shared a picture on her Instagram stories showing envelopes filled with money that she distributed as Eidi to Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Soha on the other hand posted pictures from the lunch too along with a video of her preparing seviyan with her husband Kunal Khemmu. “Is it even Eid without seviyan? Eid Mubarak from ours to yours,” she captioned the album.
Earlier that day, Saif was also seen on set and he sported an ivory bandhgala. When he spotted the paparazzi, he greeted them with an adaab before he made his way to his vanity van. Saif will next be seen in Netflix’s heist adventure, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and will stream on the platform from April 25. Jewel Thief stars Saif as a con man locked who goes against a mafia boss played by Jaideep Ahlawat.