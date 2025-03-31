Saif Ali Khan hosts Eid lunch for family; Kareena, Soha, Saba seen in pics

Only a few hours after her head-turning showstopper gig at Lakme Fashion Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted celebrating Eid with her family. Saif Ali Khan hosted an Eid luncheon at his home for his siblings Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu and the siblings shared some photos from the happy get-together.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan reunite with family for Eid celebrations

This Eid celebration marked the first Eid gathering for the family following the unfortunate stabbing incident in January. Since the unfortunate incident, Saif’s family members have rallied behind the actor for support after the traumatic home invasion, which required Saif to recover from multiple stab wounds inflicted by an intruder.