Did Annabelle disappear? Online theories tie Louisiana blaze to missing haunted doll

Social media is in a frenzy over rumours that the infamous Annabelle doll, known for its alleged paranormal powers, has vanished during its U.S. tour. The latest wave of panic stems from locals in New Orleans claiming the doll mysteriously disappeared amid a series of recent fires in the region.
Annabelle, the supposedly haunted Raggedy Ann doll which has been locked away at Ed and Lorraine Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut hit the road this weekend for San Antonio's fourth annual Psychic & Spirit Fest at the Black Swann Inn.
The haunting theories took off after a fire erupted at the historic Nottoway Plantation (now the Nottoway Resort) in White Castle, Louisiana. While no one was hurt, online users were quick to link the blaze to Annabelle, who had reportedly been displayed nearby as part of a national paranormal exhibit.
Despite the viral speculations, officials have confirmed there’s no connection between the fire and the doll. However, that hasn't stopped social media from spiralling.
“I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL??” another tweeted in disbelief.
The doll in question, actually a vintage Raggedy Ann, belongs to the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut. It’s been touring across the country as part of a paranormal showcase. But over the weekend, locals claimed the doll was nowhere to be seen and alleged it had gone “missing.”
To calm fears, Dan Rivera from the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) uploaded a video showing Annabelle still locked safely inside the museum.
“Some wild and crazy internet rumours this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost,” one post read alongside the video.
For now, Annabelle remains exactly where she belongs in her glass case in Connecticut. But that hasn’t stopped believers from watching her every move.