Did Annabelle disappear? Online theories tie Louisiana blaze to missing haunted doll

Despite the viral speculations, officials have confirmed there’s no connection between the fire and the doll. However, that hasn't stopped social media from spiralling.

“I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL??” another tweeted in disbelief.

The doll in question, actually a vintage Raggedy Ann, belongs to the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut. It’s been touring across the country as part of a paranormal showcase. But over the weekend, locals claimed the doll was nowhere to be seen and alleged it had gone “missing.”