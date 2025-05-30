The Thursday Murder Club trailer: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren bring to life Richard Osman’s bestseller

The Thursday Murder Club stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim, and Joyce—four spirited retirees who meet weekly to crack unsolved murders. Their hobby takes an unexpected turn when a death occurs right within their community, transforming their light-hearted pastime into a real-life investigation.

The teaser opens with Elizabeth introducing a decades-old cold case from 1973 involving a woman mysteriously thrown from a window, setting the tone for the group's next big challenge. Joyce, new to the Coopers Chase retirement village, walks in mid-discussion and delivers a comical line: “Isn’t this room usually for jigsaws?” Elizabeth dryly responds, “Not on a Thursday, no.” Initially an outsider, Joyce quickly embraces the thrill of the group’s investigative efforts, especially when a fresh murder rocks their seemingly peaceful home.

“There’s been a murder, an actual murder! Now we’ve got a real case to solve. Isn’t it wonderful?” she exclaims to the group, before quickly adding, “Obviously, R.I.P. and all that…”