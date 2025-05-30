The Thursday Murder Club trailer: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren bring to life Richard Osman’s bestseller

Netflix has released the first teaser for The Thursday Murder Club, the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, which is set to premiere on 28th August. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film promises a delightful mix of humor and suspense as it brings to life a group of eccentric amateur sleuths living in a quiet retirement village.
The Thursday Murder Club stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as Elizabeth, Ron, Ibrahim, and Joyce—four spirited retirees who meet weekly to crack unsolved murders. Their hobby takes an unexpected turn when a death occurs right within their community, transforming their light-hearted pastime into a real-life investigation.
The teaser opens with Elizabeth introducing a decades-old cold case from 1973 involving a woman mysteriously thrown from a window, setting the tone for the group's next big challenge. Joyce, new to the Coopers Chase retirement village, walks in mid-discussion and delivers a comical line: “Isn’t this room usually for jigsaws?” Elizabeth dryly responds, “Not on a Thursday, no.” Initially an outsider, Joyce quickly embraces the thrill of the group’s investigative efforts, especially when a fresh murder rocks their seemingly peaceful home.
“There’s been a murder, an actual murder! Now we’ve got a real case to solve. Isn’t it wonderful?” she exclaims to the group, before quickly adding, “Obviously, R.I.P. and all that…”
Adapted for the screen by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote, the film is produced by Netflix in collaboration with Amblin Entertainment. The ensemble cast is packed with talent, including Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Tom Ellis, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver.
Behind the scenes, Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus produced the project, with executive producers Jo Burn, Richard Osman, Eleanor Columbus, Holly Bario, and Jeb Brody overseeing the film. With a blend of wit, charm, and mystery, The Thursday Murder Club is poised to become a late-summer hit.