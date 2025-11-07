Family Man Season 3 trailer launch: Manoj Bajpayee returns as Shrikant Tiwari in high octane spy drama

So, are we really getting a final answer on "Lonavala mein kya hua tha?" Only time will tell! The Family Man season 3 trailer has been officially released, and it delivers everything that fans could have wished for: fast-paced action, emotional depth, and a politically brave angle. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class family man who struggles to balance serving his country with taking care of his family.

Raj & DK comes back with a Bigger & bolder political drama in Family Man season 3

The 2-minute Family Man season 3 trailer introduces a new mission with heightened intensity and rising tensions between India and China, a case of cyber-espionage, and a personal vendetta that pushes Srikant to the limit. The Family Man Season 3 is confirmed to stream on Nov 21, 2025.

The new season extends the world of the series across Northeast and South Asia. From a purely cinematic perspective, the trailer depicts larger-scale action and performance intensity along with darker moral complexities that align with the thematic arc of the series’ ordinary man caught in extraordinary circumstances.