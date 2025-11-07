Hand to God I promise I tried: Katy Perry hints at her heartbreak over Orlando Bloom in Bandaids?

Did Katy Perry just sing her way through heartbreak and pain? In her new track Bandaids, the roaring pop queen gets real about trying to patch up a love that’s falling apart. The subtle notes in her lyrics drop hints of the singer fighting to save a fading romance, and of course, fans have definitely caught on to it and linked it with her real life heartbreak with Orlando Bloom.
The global pop sensation who made the headlines early this year in June because of her split with Orlando, has dropped a new song and the lyrics somehow are about the relationship she had. The words paint in the memories of good times and eventually heartbreak.
The video opens with Katy casually washing her dishes, domestic bliss at its finest, until a ring resting by the sink suddenly slips down the drain. She frantically tries to retrieve it, and the lyrics go, “Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t.” Then leading to a gruesome twist. Scene by scene, the singer cleverly turns the everyday into a metaphor, showing how relationships often start sparkling and sweet before spiraling into beautiful chaos.
“Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now,” as she sings these lines, it perfectly coincides with the post fight scenes of each relationship. She also mentioned how she tried to fix it but efforts went in vain. “Tried all the medications / Lowered my expectations,”
“Made every justification / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow,” the lyrics read.
She got hurt but she was in love and it didn’t bother her that much. Because pain wasn’t the only emotion woven into that relationship, there were moments of warmth and love too. “On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures,” she sings. “We were perfect 'til we weren't / Now we've got too many splinters”.
By the end, Katy seems to drop the mic on heartbreak, no regrets, no hard feelings. The singer, who shares her adorable daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with Orlando, sounds genuinely at peace with how it all played out. She wraps it up with a lyrical wink: “If I had to do it all over again, I would still do it all over again.” And just when you think she’s done, she seals it with a soft sigh, “The love that we made was worth it in the end.”