Katy Perry and ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spotted having dinner

After splitting with Orlando Bloom almost a decade from the time they met, Katy Perry seems to have found a rebound. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted having dinner at a Montreal restaurant on Monday night.
In the video that's doing the rounds on social media Katy Perry appears interested as she leans across the table while he talks.
However, there was heavy protection involved. Security guards were keeping an eye out from the bar, watching them through the mirrored glass.
The chef gave them a personal greeting, and the duo themselves thanked the staff for the meal.
Currently, Katy Perry is performing across Canada with her next performance scheduled for Tuesday night in Ottawa, followed by another show in Montreal and then some other stops in Quebec City and Toronto.
Justin Trudeau, the 23rd prime minister of Canada, stepped down from his decade-long tenure in 2025. In 2023, he and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated.
Earlier in July, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's representatives issued a statement announcing their split. They are trying to focus their attention on their 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. They initially got engaged in 2019, but are now calling it off silently.
Katy and Orlando had a break once back in 2017, but they may not be getting back together after this one.
Trouble in paradise started after Orlando reportedly called Katy Perry's space trip "ridiculous" which hurt her.
"I mean, imagine going to space and your partner isn’t impressed,” one source told the media.
Orlando Bloom went on to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s grand wedding in Venice, Italy, all alone, something that Katy Perry reportedly found tough to accept. But things were said to have been tense for months as they lived apart while Katy was on tour.