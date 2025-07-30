Katy Perry and ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau spotted having dinner

After splitting with Orlando Bloom almost a decade from the time they met, Katy Perry seems to have found a rebound. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted having dinner at a Montreal restaurant on Monday night.

Katy Perry was seen with Justin Trudeau at the Le Violon in Montreal

In the video that's doing the rounds on social media Katy Perry appears interested as she leans across the table while he talks.

However, there was heavy protection involved. Security guards were keeping an eye out from the bar, watching them through the mirrored glass.

The chef gave them a personal greeting, and the duo themselves thanked the staff for the meal.

Currently, Katy Perry is performing across Canada with her next performance scheduled for Tuesday night in Ottawa, followed by another show in Montreal and then some other stops in Quebec City and Toronto.

Justin Trudeau, the 23rd prime minister of Canada, stepped down from his decade-long tenure in 2025. In 2023, he and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated.