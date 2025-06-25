Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nearly a decade: Report

According to a report, Orlando Bloom is currently single and embracing a new chapter in his life just in time for what’s being dubbed the wedding of the year: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s grand celebration in Venice, Italy.
Sources close to the actor said that Orlando Bloom’s appearance at the high-profile event might be his official debut as a newly single man. “He’s the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard,” one insider shared, suggesting his upbeat energy could be a standout moment amid the split speculation. Adding fuel to the fire, the report also noted that Orlando is expected to link up with Leonardo DiCaprio for some fun in Venice, further reinforcing rumors that he’s moving on solo.
Noticeably missing from the glamorous guest list is Katy Perry, who is currently traveling for her “143” world tour. Although her absence can be attributed to professional commitments, it has only heightened speculation about a possible breakup between the longtime couple. After nearly a decade together marked by red carpet appearances, a romantic engagement, and the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove, it now seems they may have quietly ended their engagement.
Talk of trouble began when insiders claimed that Orlando wasn’t exactly thrilled about Katy’s recent space adventure with Bezos and Sánchez. “He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous,” a source told media, adding that Katy had hoped for more support from him. “She was hurt. I mean, imagine going to space and your partner isn’t impressed,” the source continued.
Allegedly, Katy also believed the wedding invitation felt more directed at her, making Orlando’s decision to attend solo even harder for her to accept. This isn’t their first rough patch, back in 2017 the couple took what they called a “loving, respectful” break before reuniting and getting engaged in 2019. But now, signs suggest this split might be more permanent.