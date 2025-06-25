Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after nearly a decade: Report

Sources close to the actor said that Orlando Bloom’s appearance at the high-profile event might be his official debut as a newly single man. “He’s the life of the party and he's gonna hit the dance floor hard,” one insider shared, suggesting his upbeat energy could be a standout moment amid the split speculation. Adding fuel to the fire, the report also noted that Orlando is expected to link up with Leonardo DiCaprio for some fun in Venice, further reinforcing rumors that he’s moving on solo.

Noticeably missing from the glamorous guest list is Katy Perry, who is currently traveling for her “143” world tour. Although her absence can be attributed to professional commitments, it has only heightened speculation about a possible breakup between the longtime couple. After nearly a decade together marked by red carpet appearances, a romantic engagement, and the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove, it now seems they may have quietly ended their engagement.