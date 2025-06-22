Orlando Bloom found Katy Perry’s space trip cringeworthy, as per reports

Katy Perry’s recent journey to space aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission was supposed to be a personal and professional milestone.

As part of the all-female crew, which included Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King, the pop star floated in zero gravity, performed “What a Wonderful World,” and held up a daisy in honor of her daughter. But while fans shared mixed reactions and memes, it was her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s response that reportedly left Perry feeling most hurt.

Orlando Bloom reportedly called Katy Perry's space tour 'embarrassing'

According to sources, Katy's partner called her participation in the spaceflight “cringeworthy” and “embarrassing.” The reaction reportedly sparked a serious fight between the couple, who have been engaged since 2019.

“Imagine going to space—motherf***** space—and your partner isn’t impressed,”* said a source familiar with the situation.

The fallout from the space mission isn’t an isolated incident. Insiders suggest that tension has been building between the two for months, with Orlando reportedly growing increasingly critical of her career choices.

Her recent album ‘143’ underperformed commercially, and ticket sales for her current world tour have been slower than expected. Sources say Bloom had previously advised her against both the album and the spaceflight, urging her instead to “just be herself.”