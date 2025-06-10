Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry had a shocking moment while performing on stage during her concert tour stop in Sydney. The singer had an unpleasant fan encounter during her performance.

Katy Perry has an unpleasant fan encounter at Sydney concert

In a video posted to X, Katy is seen singing Hot N Cold when she’s shocked by a fan who jumps on stage and puts his arm around her, reports a magazine. Katy quickly walks out of his reach as the man continues to jump before doing the Fortnite dance. Two security personnel appear and wrangle the concertgoer as he attempts to get out of their grasp, making it difficult for them to remove him.

The singer acknowledged the situation and told concertgoers, “Well, there’s never going to be another show like this. So just enjoy it, Sydney.” As she continued to sing her 2008 breakout hit, the security personnel took the man away from the spotlight to the side stage. They were then met by two more security personnel, who took hold of him as the first two men forcibly move him off the stage.