You can own John Wick’s Mustang & Paul Walker’s Lancer in the upcoming movie car auction

The excitement of the pursuit now shifts from the cinema to the bidding platform for an amazing movie car auction this November. Bonhams will hold the sale featuring over 50 original film and television automobiles and 19 items of memorabilia from the famed Movie Cars Central Museum in France. Among the headline acts are the infamous 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 from John Wick and the 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII raced by Paul Walker in 2 Fast 2 Furious.
This online movie car auction without reserve will feature some of the most famous cars ever built in Tinseltown. The John Wick Mustang, one of five of these vehicles made for the film, is expected to go for between $98,000 and $162,000. The Paul Walker Lancer Evo, featuring its 330-horsepower tune and adjustments made for film, is estimated to demand as much as $578,000.
But these two aren't the only scene-stealers. The catalogue reads like a petrolhead's fantasy movie marathon, including the rugged 1970 Dodge Charger "Off-Road" from Fast & Furious 7, the legendary General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard, a futuristic police cruiser from Back to the Future II, and even a Cagiva motorcycle used in Jurassic Park: The Lost World. Rounding off the pop-culture nostalgia are cars inspired by James Bond, Herbie, and The A-Team's GMC Vandura van.
Adding to the excitement, Bonhams will display the collection to the public from November 21 to 28 in France, with a preview of select cars earlier in the month at the Salon Époqu'Auto in Lyon.
To collectors, authenticity is everything. Each lot in this movie car auction is a screen-used original, painstakingly preserved by curator Franck Galiègue, who refers to the sale as a "passing of the torch" to new custodians. Even props like a model of the Jurassic Park T. rex and the hoverboard from Back to the Future are on offer, so this event melds nostalgia, cinema, and automotive art in one package.