You can own John Wick’s Mustang & Paul Walker’s Lancer in the upcoming movie car auction

But these two aren't the only scene-stealers. The catalogue reads like a petrolhead's fantasy movie marathon, includ­­ing the rugged 1970 Dodge Charger "Off-Road" from Fast & Furious 7, the legendary General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard, a futuristic police cruiser from Back to the Future II, and even a Cagiva motorcycle used in Jurassic Park: The Lost World. Rounding off the pop-culture nostalgia are cars inspired by James Bond, Herbie, and The A-Team's GMC Vandura van.

Adding to the excitement, Bonhams will display the collection to the public from November 21 to 28 in France, with a preview of select cars earlier in the month at the Salon Époqu'Auto in Lyon.

To collectors, authenticity is everything. Each lot in this movie car auction is a screen-used original, painstakingly preserved by curator Franck Galiègue, who refers to the sale as a "passing of the torch" to new custodians. Even props like a model of the Jurassic Park T. rex and the hoverboard from Back to the Future are on offer, so this event melds nostalgia, cinema, and automotive art in one package.